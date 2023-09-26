Himachal CM Sukhu encourages soldiers at Attari-Wagah border during Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday witnessed the ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’ at Attari-Wagah Border between Pakistan and India, in Amritsar.

The Chief Minister also distributed sweets to the Jawans who participated in the ceremony between the thunderous applause by the people gathered on the occasion to witness the same. He also encouraged the Jawans for their commitment and valour and for the impressive show.

He said that the Indian Army and paramilitary forces have kept the integrity and sovereignty of the country intact by sacrificing their lives when the Nation needed them the most to safeguard the country. He said that we all are proud of our soldiers.

Sukhu was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The lowering of the flags ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border is a daily military practice that the security forces of India (Border Security Force, BSF) and Pakistan (Pakistan Rangers) have jointly followed since 1959.

Dr Atul Fulzale, IG Jalandhar range BSF and a Himachal IPS cadre officer, welcomed the Chief Minister on the occasion and presented him with a sapling.

