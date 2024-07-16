Himachal CM seeks PM’s support for state’s green initiatives

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to support the state in its endeavour to become a completely green state.

He apprised the Prime Minister about the state government’s initiatives to achieve this goal.

Sukhu also requested to suitably compensate the state to help it come out of its obligation of purchasing thermal power.

Advertisement

Highlighting the state’s goal of sustaining entirely on green energy in the near future, he said that switching over to electric buses was one of the green initiatives for which he sought approval for RIDF loans under NABARD to fund these buses.

Apart from this, he also discussed the potential for generating 1000 MW of hybrid solar and wind energy in Spiti, which could be transmitted through a green corridor utilising the solar, wind and hydro potential of the Sutlej basin. He sought support for a mega solar project in Spiti.

Sukhu also raised several power-related issues pending with the Central government.

He mentioned the long-pending arrears of Himachal Pradesh’s share from BBMB and requested the restoration of the Shanan Project rights and assets as the lease period has expired.

Sukhu also discussed the issue of free power royalty in power projects under SJVN and NHPC, urging for a favourable decision.

He informed the Prime Minister about the state’s efforts to boost tourism, with Kangra being developed as the tourism capital.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of expanding Kangra Airport and requested the Centre to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition costs and provide a special grant for the expansion.

He also suggested establishing a Tourism SEZ to promote tourism, create jobs, and spur economic development, with Himachal Pradesh being an ideal starting point.

The Chief Minister also briefed Prime Minister Modi on various development initiatives in the state and requested substantial financial assistance to recover from the massive losses suffered during the previous monsoons.

Prime Minister Modi gave a patient hearing to the demands and requests of the Chief Minister and assured him of all possible assistance.