Himachal CM reviews situation, urges people to remain vigilant

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday held a meeting with senior officers to review the prevailing situation keeping in view the tension between India and Pakistan.

He issued necessary directives and assured that the state government is closely monitoring the situation.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that the state government is fully prepared to handle any challenges at all levels. He confirmed that debris of drones and missiles has been found in some areas in the state, but urged the public not to panic.

He further informed that protocols being followed in border districts are in line with those of neighboring states.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that all instructions from the Union Government are being duly followed.

Sukhu said “Keeping the situation in view, the state government is taking all necessary measures.” He also urged the people of the state to remain alert and vigilant.

Sukhu has also expressed grief over the martyrdom of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of 25 Punjab Regiment in a shelling by Pakistan army in Jammu and Kashmir today morning. He belonged to Shahpur Nagar Panchayat of Kangra district.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister said that Subedar Major Pawan Kumar has made his supreme sacrifice for upholding the unity and sovereignty of the country and will be remembered by the people for ever.

He said that state government stands in solidarity with the affected family in this hour of grief and will also extend all possible assistance. The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.