Himachal CM reviews preparations for PM rallies at Chamba Una

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday visited Chamba and Una to review the preparedness of the two proposed rallies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated for tomorrow.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur today visited Indira Gandhi Stadium Una the venue of Rally of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi slated for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZtR0P4aGUU — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) October 12, 2022

The prime minister will address a huge public meeting at historic Chamba Chougan.

The Chief Minister visited the Chougan ground where the public meeting would take place. He directed the authorities concerned to complete all arrangements in a foolproof manner to make the rally a success.

All the required yardsticks must be taken care of, he added.

The chief minister said the prime minister would launch about Rs 3,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna-III scheme sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh from Chamba.

He would also lay the foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III hydro electric project and 30.5 MW Deothal-Chanju hydro electric project. Nearly Rs. 800 crore would be spent on the construction of these projects, he said.

Later, Thakur visited Una and while interacting with the media, he said that this was the ninth visit of the Prime Minister to the state in the last five years, which shows the bonding PM Narendra Modi shares with the state and its people.

He claimed that the Congress leaders were baffled due to the visits of the prime minister as they knew that Congress would be completely wiped out from the state in the coming assembly general elections.

The chief minister said during his visit to Una, the prime minister would be inaugurating Rs 128 crore Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and laying the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park to be established in Haroli Vidhan Sabha area of the district. The Prime Minister would also flag-off the new ‘Vande Bharat Express’ from Una railway station, he added.

The chief minister also visited Una railway station, the venue of flagging off of the ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train and directed the concerned authorities to make foolproof and adequate arrangements for making the event a success.

