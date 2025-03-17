Himachal CM presents Rs 58,514 crore tax-free budget

With the focus on strengthening the rural economy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday presented a tax-free budget for 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 58,514 crore in the state legislative assembly.

Besides, rural economy, the government has also tried to woo various sections of the society, including employees. Sukhu also announced about a dozen new schemes in the budget.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister who also holds the Finance portfolio reading the 98-page budget speech said, “The state is expected to have an estimated income of Rs 42,343 crore in the year 2025-26, while total expenditure in the coming financial year is estimated to be Rs 48,733 crore. The total revenue deficit is estimated to be Rs 6,390 crore, while the total fiscal deficit is expected to be Rs 10338 crore. This is 4.04 percent of the state’s gross domestic product.”

Advertisement

He stated that his government will spend Rs 24 out of Rs 100 rupees on development in the next financial year 2025-26. Apart from this, Rs 25 will be spent on salary, Rs 20 on pension, Rs 12 on payment of interest, Rs 10 on loan repayment and Rs 9 on grants for autonomous institutions.

Focusing on the rural economy in the budget, the Chief Minister announced to increase the support price of cow milk from Rs 45 to Rs 51 and buffalo milk from Rs 55 to Rs 61.

He announced to increase the support price of naturally grown maize from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg and wheat from Rs 40 to Rs 60.

The Chief Minister also announced to buy naturally grown turmeric at the rate of Rs 90 per kg.

Sukhu announced the start of the Agriculture Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme to save the land of farmers who are on the verge of auctioning their land due to agricultural loans.

Under this, the government will bear 50 percent of the interest on the principal amount of such farmers under the One Time Settlement Policy.

The Chief Minister announced to release 3 percent instalment of DA to the employees of the state government and to release all the arrears of all pensioners above 70 years of age as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission.

This payment will start from May 15. He also announced the payment of salary arrears to all categories of employees and officers of the state government in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister announced an increase of Rs 25 in the daily wages of daily wage workers, minimum salary of Rs 12750 per month to outsourced workers, Rs 500 in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, Rs 300 each in the honorarium of mini Anganwadi workers, assistants and Asha workers, Rs 500 each in the honorarium of mid-day meal, sewing teachers, water carriers, Panchayat Chowkidar, Revenue Chowkidar, SMC teachers, IT teachers, multipurpose workers of Jal Shakti Department and multi-task workers of Public Works Department, Rs 300 each in the honorarium of Jalrakshaks, para fitters, revenue lumberdar and SPO.

He also announced an increase of Rs 20 in the daily wages of MNREGA workers.

The Chief Minister announced to increase the stipend of PG doctors studying in first, second and third year in the state’s medical colleges, AIMSS Chamiyana to one lakh rupees per month and the stipend of all categories of doctors of DNB-Super Specialist and Senior Resident Super Specialist to Rs 1.30 lakh per month.

The Chief Minister announced to provide employment to 25000 people in the government sector during the year 2025-26.

Out of this, one thousand posts will be filled in the Higher Education Department, while 200 posts of doctors in the AYUSH department, 217 posts of para medical staff and JOA IT, 1226 posts of police constables, 113 of Home Guards, 853 of Panchayat Secretary, 219 of technical assistants, 65 of JE and recruitment of 4500 para employees in Jal Shakti Department are included.

The Chief Minister announced the start the Chief Minister Tourism Startup Scheme for Home Stay Unit.

He announced plans to invite the private sector to set up 200 hotels ranging from three star to seven star in rural areas under a new scheme.

The Chief Minister announced the implementation of Rajiv Van Sanvardhan Yojana with Rs 100 crore to promote the participation of communities in forest management and forest area expansion.

Yuvak and Mahila Mandals and FPOs will be included in this scheme and the government will give them a grant of one lakh rupees each every year for plantation and conservation, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that 37 thousand new beneficiaries will be included in social pension schemes in the next financial year.

The Chief Minister announced to start Samman Nidhi of Rs 1500 from June 1 to all the daughters of the state who complete the age of 21 years between January 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026 in Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana.