Himachal CM launches twin portals for efficient administrative governance

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched the first-ever Report Management Portal (RMP) and Meeting Management Portal (MMP) in a bid to revolutionize communication, decision-making and data management within the government.

The portals have been developed by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG).

Sukhu said RMP is designed to streamline the process of sending and monitoring various reports across departments, boards and corporations. It provides real-time data access for informed decision-making, one-click SMS and email capabilities and automatically sends reminders and notifications to officers concerned, he said.

The RMP’s flexibility allows offices to upload their reporting formats, ensuring accessibility at different governance levels.

“The MMP collects clean and authentic data in a standardized format, which aims to enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency in government functioning,” the chief minister said, adding that MMP serves as a comprehensive solution for issuing meeting notices and proceedings, fostering communication from secretariat to field offices.

It meticulously tracks meeting timelines, maintains updates on scheduled and concluded meetings and records decisions for easy accessibility, he said.

The portal further facilitates efficient tracking and follow-up on decision implementation, he added.

Sukhu added that RMP and MMP successfully tackle crucial communication, decision-making and data management challenges within the government, representing a significant step towards modernized governance.

He affirmed the state government’s dedication to integrating modern technologies into its functioning for improved outcomes for the people.

