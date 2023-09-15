Himachal CM launches integrated consumer portal of HPSEBL

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marking the occasion of Engineer’s Dayon launched the Integrated Electricity Consumer Portal of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) here on Friday.

“The consumers now will no longer have to stand in long queues to pay their electricity bills and can submit it online,” he said, adding that moreover, those seeking new electricity connections can also apply online and conveniently track the progress of their applications through this portal.

The portal extends its services to cover various services offered by HPSEBL, such as change of name and load adjustments, he added.

The chief minister said this digital transformation initiative aims to usher in a paperless work culture within the organization, which is expected to streamline administrative processes and expedite services.

This Integrated Electricity Consumer Portal marks a significant step forward in enhancing consumer convenience and promoting digitalization in the energy sector, promising a more efficient and accessible service for all citizens, said Sukhu.

The portal would have the energy generation data and offers the service to submit online invoices by Independent Power Producers (IPP) without visiting the concerned offices.

While congratulating the engineers on the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded their invaluable contributions towards the development of the state.

He said that engineers played a commendable role during the disaster.

With their concerted efforts the state government succeeded in restoring essential services temporarily within a short span of 48 hours.

Emphasizing the state’s commitment towards digitalization, the Chief Minister said that various government departments are leveraging technology to provide citizens with convenient access to government services from their homes.

He said that the state government was making earnest efforts to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by 31 March, 2026.

Engineers are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, he said and called upon the people to extend full cooperation in mitigating climate change, recognizing it as a collective responsibility.