Himachal CM inspects tourism and water sports activities in Andrauli

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected water sports activities in Andrauli under the Kutlehar Assembly constituency of the Una district on Friday.

He commended the efforts of the district administration to promote these activities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is prioritising the promotion of the tourism sector, alongside the development of hydropower and renewable energy sources, to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state.

He also highlighted the immense tourism potential of the state and affirmed the government’s commitment to its promotion and development.

He said that the government aims to develop the Andrauli area to increase tourist footfall and make it an attractive destination for visitors to the state.

Sukhu emphasised that tourism is crucial for strengthening the state’s economy and provides significant employment opportunities for the youth.

The government is dedicated to making Himachal Pradesh the preferred tourism destination and is actively promoting religious, adventure, and eco-tourism to ensure that those visiting the state have a memorable experience to cherish.

He said that the government aims to attract five crore tourists annually in the near future, and to achieve this goal, facilities for the well-being of visitors are being created and improved.