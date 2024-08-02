Himachal CM inspects cloudburst hit Samej

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday visited the cloudburst site at Samej in Rampur area of Shimla district, which has borne the maximum brunt of the cloudburst.

As many as 33 persons are reported missing in the area, while 10 trapped individuals were successfully rescued. The disaster also damaged 38 houses and two bridges in the village.

Sukhu also reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister consoled and comforted the affected families and announced an immediate relief package to the sufferers.

“Each affected family will receive Rs. 50,000 as immediate assistance and Rs. 5,000 per month, for three months, for hiring rented accommodation from today itself. Additionally, the state government would also provide free essential items of basic needs such as ration, cooking gas, blankets and stoves. The State government would extend comprehensive support to all the affected families”, said Sukhu.

Assuring that financial assistance for rebuilding their houses would be announced shortly, he said that the government is committed to the rehabilitation of the affected families.

He directed the district administration to make alternative arrangements to ensure that displaced families do not face any further miseries and difficulties.

Sukhu also met with students from Government Senior Secondary School Samej, whose eight classmates are missing following the tragic incident.

Students Rakhi and Kartik Thakur both in Class VIII, informed the Chief Minister that their school had been completely damaged and they were in shock.

The Chief Minister assured that the school building would be reconstructed in a much better and planned manner so that the children receive a good education in a better environment.

“The government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected persons and will support the families during this challenging time. All the affected families were my family members, and I assure you that a relief package will be announced shortly,” said Sukhu.

While interacting with the media at Samej, the Chief Minister said that extensive loss both to human lives and properties have been reported due to heavy rains and cloud bursts in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts on Wednesday night.

“Five cloud bursts took place in these districts and caused widespread damage in these regions. Six persons have been reported dead and 47 still missing,” he said, adding that in three districts as above, 14 motorable and pedestrian bridges, 115 houses, 23 cowsheds, 10 shops and three fish farms have perished in this disaster.

He said that one National Highway and five roads had also been blocked in the state due to heavy rains.

Sukhu said that the state government undertook rescue and relief operations on war footing after getting the information about the cloudbursts and directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

He said that 55 stranded persons had been evacuated safely so far and efforts were on to trace out the missing persons.

“The administration has been kept on alert to tackle it effectively. The Public Works Department has been directed to open the closed roads on priority so that people do not face any inconvenience,” said Sukhu.