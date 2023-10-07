Himachal: CM inaugurates State Science Museum and Planetarium at Shoghi

Himachal Pradesh’s State Science Museum and Planetarium, a centre for science, learning and creativity, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Shoghi, in the suburbs of Shimla here on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, he said: “The centre will not only generate interest in science and mathematics among children and teachers but will also develop scientific attitude. Students interested in science can easily understand scientific principles through the Interactive Science Models installed in this centre.”

This science centre has 60 science exhibits, a ‘Hall of Fame’ showcasing the achievements of the country’s top scientists, a library, and a YouTube studio.

Advertisement

It is aimed to inspire students, particularly from rural areas, to pursue careers in science and technology through an adventurous journey.

“I request the Education Department to bring school students from every corner of the state to this centre so that the children can avail the benefit of this facility. I have full confidence that this science centre will prove to be a milestone in promoting education in the field of science and generating interest in this subject among students,” the Chief Minister said.

The centre includes an auditorium and suitable facilities for children to participate in a variety of activities.

There is also a hostel facility for children and teachers to stay. By the end of next year 2024, the State of the Art Planetarium will also be ready.

Students studying in remote rural areas of the state can also come and stay in this centre and participate in science related activities.

The complex, set up by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE), will be managed and curated by Solan-based Shoolini University.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating the centre to the people in his assembly constituency.

He said that the centre would play an important role in nurturing the scientific talents of youth and fostering their curiosity for science.

He said that experiential learning in addition to book knowledge is essential for better understanding the subject.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that this programme realises the vision of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Mrs Indira Gandhi for promoting science in modern India. He said that the center would become a significant tourist attraction as well.

Chancellor of Shoolini University, Prof. PK Khosla, while speaking on the occasion, said that several leading artists, scientists, and technocrats would be mentoring the University for the project.

He said the management of the new facility “is our commitment to bring deep science, tech, and innovation into the heartland of India, for both young minds and veterans.”