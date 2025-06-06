Himachal CM emphasizes market-oriented skills for youth

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasized the importance of skill development in creating employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

Chairing the 16th Board of Directors meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the Nigam to formulate a comprehensive action plan for market-driven training programmes and ensure their effective implementation.

He stressed that enhancing the capacity and employability of the youth must remain the central focus of all initiatives.

The Chief Minister also instructed the HPKVN to expedite the ongoing construction of the Centre of Excellence at Waknaghat in Solan district, as well as the Model Career Centres in Kaza and Udaipur, and the Rural Livelihood Centre in Nalagarh.

He emphasized that quality must be maintained in all construction works to ensure maximum benefit for the youth.

The Board also approved the expenditure for obtaining fire NOCs for the Rural Livelihood Centre in Seraj and the Model Career Centres in Mandi and Baddi.

“From January 1, 2023, till now, 45,455 youth have been enrolled in various schemes and projects of the Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation. Of these, 39,794 have been issued training certificates, and 8,586 trainees have secured placements,” the Chief Minister said.