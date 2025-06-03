Himachal CM distributes land deeds to 89 Pong Dam oustees

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a public meeting in Haripur in Dehra Assembly constituency of Kangra district on Tuesda, handed over land allotment certificates to 89 Pong dam oustees.

He said that the issue of Pong Dam oustees was strongly raised by the local MLA before the government they have been suffering for the past 50 years and even had to struggle to get their documents.

“The state government was now granting them their due rights and assured that remaining displaced families would also be allotted land in the near future. Additionally, each family will receive Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance for building homes,” he said.

“For past 25 years, this constituency didn’t had any Congress legislator. An independent MLA from Dehra resigned in arrogance. However, 11 months ago, Kamlesh Thakur was elected in the by-election as a congress MLA by the people. Since then Dehra was witnessing transformation towards development” he said.

Chief Minister also assured for completion of the Nandpur bridge by December this year.

Mentioning that during his visit to Dehra, two girls from Nandpur narrated their woes to him that it becomes difficult for them to travel during the rainy season, he assured that he would break the myth ‘Dehra Koi Nahin Tera (Dehra no one is yours) and henceforth, ‘Dehra-Mera’, (Dehra is Mine).

The Chief Minister said that the state government was establishing ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan’s’ in all 68 Assembly constituencies with six specialist doctors in each so that people could be provided with specialized health services.

He declared that Community Health Centre (CHC), Haripur will be made ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan’ and also announced rupees two crore for the construction of residential accommodation for doctors.

He said that an International-level Zoological park was being constructed with an outlay of Rs. 619 crore in Bankhandi in Dehra area and its first phase would be made functional next year.

This project was expected to boost tourism in and around Dehra besides strengthening the local economy, he added.

He said that the expansion work of Kangra airport was underway and the affected people would receive decent and fair compensation.

Sukhu further said that the state government had shifted the Wildlife Wing office of the Forest department from Shimla to Dharamshala and in near future more government offices would be moved to Kangra district to decongest the Shimla city.

He said that the implementation of GST had caused significant losses to Himachal Pradesh as before GST, the state used to receive Rs. 3,000 crore annually, but now it gets only Rs 150 crore.

He criticized the previous BJP government for “plundering the State’s resources” and said that while subsidies to the needy were justified, but giving subsidies to the well-off was wrong.

“For decades, pre-election promises were made in abundance by the BJP, but the quality of essential services, especially in health and education sector, declined considerably,” he alleged.

He said “The state government aims to improve medical facilities at IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College in the coming year.”

Responding to the criticism from BJP leaders on the medical device park, he said that the previous BJP government was trying to give away land worth Rs 500 crore in Nalagarh for merely Rs 12 lakh to an industrialist, ignoring the State’s interest.

He assured that the present government would not allow the assets of the state to be squandered and that the state’s financial condition was improving due to policies of the present state government.