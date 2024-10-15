Himachal CM directs to form umbrella Act for dealing with all water-related laws

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday directed officials to prepare an umbrella Act combining all water-related laws, for which an expert committee will be formed.

Chairing a high-power committee meeting in Shimla here, he assured that the present state government will protect the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Highlighting his government’s efforts to improve the financial situation, the Chief Minister said, “It is due to the better fiscal reforms which enabled the release of four per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) installment for government employees and pensioners. This follows a seven per cent DA given earlier whereas the previous BJP government totally neglected the interest of the state leading to investment drain.”

Advertisement

He emphasised that the state’s resources will be utilised properly and ongoing court cases will be strongly pursued.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the challenges posed by global warming and climate change, necessitating studies on increasing cloud bursts.