Himachal CM dedicates to the people Dhalli Bus stand built at a cost of Rs 13.25 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday dedicated Rs. 13.25-crore newly constructed Dhalli Bus stand, in Shimla to the public and also inspected the facilities being provided.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the function, the chief minister said the previous BJP government merely laid the foundation stone for the construction of Dhalli and Theog bus stands without allocating any budget.

“All this was done purely for electoral gains and not in the name of development,” he said, adding that his government allocated rupees five crore last year and an additional rupees five crore this fiscal for the completion of the bus stand at the earliest to facilitate the public.

He added that a modern HRTC workshop to cost Rs. 24 crore was also being constructed in the area and would be completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said that the previous BJP government deceived the public with their hollow promises.

“Their “double-engine Centre-state government” completely failed at all the fronts and during the fag end of their regime distributed freebies worth Rs. 5,000 crore ahead of assembly elections in 2022. However, the people ultimately rejected BJP’s governance model,” said Sukhu, adding that the present government carries out the foundation stones of the development projects after ensuring proper budgetary provisions and ensuring timely completion of such projects.

Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the modernization of the Dhalli Vegetable Mandi, projected to cost Rs. 36 crore the work of which would begin within a month and will be completed in one and a half years.

He further stated that a new parking would be also constructed at Dhalli.

Sukhu emphasized the state government’s efforts to strengthen the road infrastructure.

He said the state government was prioritising road construction and added that the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane highway to Dhalli would be ready within two years.

He also revealed plans to construct Asia’s tallest bridge in the state.

The chief minister also inaugurated a community center and parking facility in Cemetery, Sanjauli, constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.65 crore.

Addressing a public gathering in Dhalli, Sukhu emphasised the government’s initiatives to strengthen the rural economy.

“Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to provide a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs. 45 per liter on cow milk and Rs. 55 per liter on buffalo milk,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the farmers in Rohru expressed their gratitude for the same.

He further stated that to bolster rural income, the government was purchasing wheat and maize, produced with natural farming, at an MSP of Rs. 40 and Rs. 30 per kilogram, respectively.

The Chief Minister said that during last year’s natural calamity, Rs. 100 crore were allocated for round-the-clock road connectivity in Shimla and Kinnaur so as to ensure that horticulture produce reaches the markets well in time.

Despite losses exceeding Rs. 10,000 crore due to the monsoon-led disaster and no assistance from the Centre, the state government provided a special relief package of Rs. 4,500 crore for relief and rehabilitation, he stated.

Sukhu said that the MSP on apples has been increased by Rs. 1.50 and all the dues of the farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) have been cleared with a one-time release of Rs. 153 crore.

Universal cartons were introduced this year to ensure fair pricing for apple growers, and new CA stores, including one at Parala, were being constructed to enhance storage facilities.

“Efforts were underway to double-lane Parala-Rajgarh road which will reduce the transportation costs.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that a blueprint for modernizing the Dhalli Vegetable Mandi was ready.

The government aims to establish multi-purpose markets at strategic locations and link them nationwide to facilitate the farmers, he added.