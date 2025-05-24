Himachal CM calls on PM, discusses royalty issues of projects and tourism initiatives

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought liberal financial assistance for the state as well as early release of funds due to the state.

Sukhu apprised him of the state government’s vision to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2032.

He said that the state government is already making efforts in this direction by formulating schemes and strengthening existing ones. The Chief Minister elaborated on the government’s initiatives in tourism, green energy, power, and other sectors.

He strongly pleaded for safeguarding the state’s interests in hydropower projects and urged setting a time limit for handing over these projects back to the state. He also raised the issue of free royalty and the transfer of projects under PSUs and CPSUs that have completed 40 years.

Sukhu also discussed other issues related to the return of excess land and enhanced royalty from projects that have completed 40 years and have recovered their costs.

The Chief Minister also raised the issues of the Kangra airport and the import of apples from Turkey and other countries.

He pleaded for protecting the interests of apple growers in the state.

The Prime Minister listened to the Chief Minister’s demands and assured that the issue of apple imports would be looked into. He also assured that the other issues would be given sympathetic consideration.