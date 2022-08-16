Calling the Congress a leaderless, issueless and directionless party, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur blamed the Opposition for misleading the people of the state on various schemes of his government with an eye on assembly polls.

Thakur said this while addressing a massive public meeting on Tuesday at Chail Koti in the Kasumpti Vidhan Sabha area of the Shimla district as part of ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ (Progressive Himachal:75 Years of Formation) celebrations to commemorate the 75th year of the existence of Himachal Pradesh.

Accusing the Opposition leaders of distributing freebies to the people of the state when in power, he pointed out that they are now claiming that they would discontinue these schemes once they come to power.

He said the double engine government was important for ensuring that the pace of development goes uninterrupted for years together.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced opening of sub tehsils at Baldeyan and Koti of Kasumpti Assembly Constituency, establishing 33KV Electric Sub Station at Koti, upgradation of Government High Schools Bani and Patcher to Government Senior Secondary Schools.

The chief minister said the roads were the lifelines of hilly states like Himachal Pradesh and played a major role in development of the State. The present state government has accorded topmost priority on construction of the roads and has constructed over 4200 km roads during the last four and a half years, despite Covid pandemic.

He said the PMGSY started by former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in providing road connectivity to every nook and corner of the State.

Nearly 51 per cent roads were constructed under this scheme, he added.

Thakur said that today India was in the safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has emerged as a world leader and India was posed to regain its old glory and dignity.

“Himachal Pradesh did an excellent work in the vaccination campaign and emerged as the first State in the country to achieve cent per cent coverage of first and second dose immunization,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also lauded the state for achieving these distinctions.

The chief minister said the previous state government did not even start a single scheme for welfare of the poor and the downtrodden,whereas the present State Government started schemes such as Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna, HIMCARE, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojna for welfare and betterment of every vulnerable section of the society.