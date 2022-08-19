Himachal CM assures safeguards to farmers, horticulturists

Reiterating his commitment to safeguarding the interests of the farmers and horticulturists, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government will provide marketing, cold storage and Controlled Atmosphere Cold Storage facilities to the farmers to give a boost to their economy.

Thakur said this while addressing a deputation of BJP workers of Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai area led by Chetan Bragta.

He said the state government was reimbursing 6 percent subsidy on the purchase of packaging materials like cartons and trays, whether purchased through HPMC or in the open market with effect from 1 April, 2022.

“Horticulturists would have to produce GST paid bill of cartons and trays, sale proof and Aadhar linked bank account details to avail of the subsidy. This would provide a big relief to the horticulturalists of the state,” he said.

Remembering former horticulture minister Narendra Bragta on the occasion, the chief minister said he was one of the tallest leaders of the BJP in the region who also committed to safeguarding the interests of the horticulturists.

“Bragta not only fought for the rights of the farmers but also had laid stress on diversification and value addition of the horticulture produce,” he said.

He noted that several leaders had been trying to fill the void created by the untimely demise of Narendra Bragta in a bid to become benefactors of the horticulturists.

The Chief Minister claimed to have released all pending payments for the apple growers.

“The government has not only provided a much-needed relief to the horticulturists in GST, but has also enhanced the procurement price of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme by Rs 3.50 per kg whereas the previous government had enhanced the procurement price by only Rs 1.50 per kg during their tenure,” said Thakur.

Accusing the previous government of ignoring the interests of the horticulturists, he said the farmers should not only go for crop diversification but also ensure the value addition of their crops to strengthen their economy.

He also urged the workers to work in tandem to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency during the coming elections.