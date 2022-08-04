Himachal BJP leader Praveen Sharma passes away at 65

Himachal Pradesh BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma, 65, breathed his last on Thursday at his residence in Amb in Una district. Suffering from a heart ailment, he was unwell for some time.

Sharma was the BJP vice-president and vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA). In 1998, he contested and won election from the Amb Assembly constituency and served as Excise and Taxation, youth welfare, and sports minister during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal-led BJP government.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the sad demise of Praveen Sharma. He said Parveen Sharma was an honest and dedicated leader who always devoted himself for the cause of the masses.

The services rendered by him for the welfare of the people of the state would always be remembered, he added.

The chief minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, in a tweet, expressed grief over the demise of a trusted companion and a true friend.