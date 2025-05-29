Himachal BJP demands action against kingpins behind illegal liquor factory

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Assembly Jairam Thakur has demanded action against an alleged illegal liquor factory in Kala Amb busted on May 5.

Thakur, on Thursday, alleged that the factory, “Triloksons Brewery”, had material worth hundreds of crores of rupees for manufacturing liquor. “After initial action, the Excise Department seems to have gone slow, and the kingpins behind the factory have not been caught as yet,” he alleged.

Thakur accused the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of being involved in the case which is why the action has been stalled. He asked who was protecting this massive liquor factory and why. “The factory had material worth hundreds of crores for manufacturing liquor and 230 cases of whisky were seized, along with 3.95 lakh labels for English liquor and 42,000 labels for desi liquor,” he alleged, adding around 20 to 22 unauthorized employees were found working at the factory.

The leader of the Opposition demanded that the government should take immediate action against the kingpins behind the factory and ensure that they are brought to justice.

He emphasized that the government should take strict action against those involved in such large-scale illegal activities and ensure that the rule of law is upheld.

Thakur also criticized the state government for charging women application fees for government jobs, stating that his government had waived off such fees for women in the past.