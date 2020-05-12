The HIL (India) limited has written a letter to African countries for the export orders of DDT in view of the increase in Malaria cases in the region in coming months, the government said on Tuesday.

“HIL has written a letter to Southern African Development Community (SADC) for the supply of DDT in view of warning issued by World Health Organisation about an increase in Malaria cases in the region in coming months,” Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

“During the lockdown period till 7th May in the country, HIL produced 120.40MT, DDT Technical, 226.00 MT DDT 50 per cent WDP, 85.00MT Malathion Technical, 16.38MT Hilgold and 27.66MT formulations so that the farmer community may not feel the heat of lockdown,” Ministry said in a press note.

Apart from this Malathion Technical production is also continuing for Locust control programme. Continues supply of malathion technical to ministry of agricultures locust control programme in Rajasthan and Gujrat is Done. DDT 50 per cent wdp dispatched to Odisha (30 MT) as per NVBDCP supply order, it added.

Ministry further told that during the last week company’s total sale stood at Rs 278.82 lakh. This included the sale of agrochemicals, fertilizers and seeds. Online tender’s processing and procurement activities are also being carried out.

Manufacturing units of HIL are running by maintaining social distancing and with minimum manpower as per Standard operating procedure -SOP in this regard. Sanitization level in all these units has been increased. All workplace, plants, trucks and buses entering factory are being sanitized frequently.