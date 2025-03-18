HIIMS showcases natural reversal of cancer

The HIIMS (Hospital and Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences) on Tuesday showcased how cancer can be reversed naturally.

In a press conference, the HIIMS said the cancer patients, who were once declared incurable by leading hospitals, shared their extraordinary recovery journeys. They had been advised chemotherapy and radiation, healed through fever therapy, DIP Diet, Zero-Volt therapy, panchakarma therapy, along with Ayurveda and homeopathy at HIIMS without undergoing conventional treatments.

Speaking at the event, Acharya Manish emphasized the need to rethink conventional cancer treatments, stating, “Conventional medicine often focuses on symptom suppression rather than root cause healing. Our approach at HIIMS is to strengthen the body’s natural ability to fight diseases like cancer, ensuring long-term wellness without harmful side effects.”

Moreover, Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury presented his book, “Rabbit-Tortoise Model for Cancer Cure,” which provides scientific evidence on why chemotherapy and radiation often worsen cancer instead of curing it.

He stressed, “The medical industry has conditioned people to believe that cancer is a death sentence unless treated with toxic chemicals. Our research and real-life patient recoveries prove otherwise—cancer can be reversed naturally.”