High profile Y20 meet at KIIT

The city would witness one of the largest gatherings of parliamentarians, envoys and corporate leaders from several countries at the KIIT DU campus this week to attend the Youth 20 Consultations being held under the aegis of G20.

Former US Senator from North Carolina Robert Pittenger, Foreign Policy Advisor, Bundestag (German Federal Parliament), Germany) Dr. Andreas Jahn, Member of Parliament, UK Virendra Sharma and Ms. Vanessa Adrianne Espinosa Aguirre, Cultural & Education Affairs, Mexico would be among the lawmakers from 20 nations who will attend the Y20.

Yulia Klymenko, the Parliamentarian from Ukraine is also slated to attend the conclave beginning on 14 April along with Member of Parliament from Poland Dr. Krzysztof Gawkowski, Ministerof Trade and Industry, Sierra Leone Hindolo Tennison Sandy, Member of Parliament, Switzerland Niklaus Samuel Gugger and Member of Parliament, Armenia Tsovinar Vardanyan.

The inaugural session will be addressed by Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Minister of State for Home, Sports and Youth Services, Odisha Tusharkanti Behera will also attended the inaugural session.

The Y20 Consultation will see more than 10,000 youths from India and G20 nations raise awareness on important global issues, exchange of ideas, innovative thoughts, argue the established constructs, negotiate and reach a consensus. The deliberations at the meeting will be forth before the G20 meeting being held later this year under the Chairmanship of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Consultation will motive the youth to provide valuable insights on global challenges as well as play a significant role in transforming the trends of global order,” said the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.