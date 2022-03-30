High Level Committee under Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah approves Rs 1,887.23 crore additional Central assistance to five States for natural calamities

The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah today approved additional Central assistance of Rs 1887.23 crore to five States for natural disasters last year.

The allocations will be Rs 1,038.96 crore to Bihar; Rs 21.37 crore to Himachal Pradesh; Rs 292.51 crore to Rajasthan; Rs 59.35 crore to Sikkim; and Rs 475.04 crore to West Bengal.

The assistance will be given from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the floods/landslides/hailstorms which struck the five States during 2021.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States.

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were sanctioned Rs 1682.11 crores for floods and landslides.

During financial year 2021-22, the Central Government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs 6,197.98 crore to nine States from the NDRF.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these States and Union Territories, immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from them, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today.