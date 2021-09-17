High-level anti-terror meet underway at Delhi Police HQ

A meeting of the heads of 14 Intelligence agencies and state counter-terrorism squads is currently underway at the police headquarters in the national capital, officials said here on Friday.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Delhi Police Special Cell’s recent crackdown on Pakistan’s ISI-sponsored terror module that was planning to carry out violent attacks in India.

According to sources, discussions are being held on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the neighbouring countries.

Senior officials in the meeting averred on the usage of ‘technology’ to counter-terror activities in India. The officials were also apprised about the increasing number of Chinese sim cards in the country, sources said.

The meeting is expected to continue till 6 p.m. so that there is a smooth exchange of information, alerts and terror inputs amongst all the heads of security agencies.

“The meeting is being attended by Military Intelligence (MI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Rajasthan police, Delhi Police, Assam Police, Haryana and officials of the Intelligence Bureau,” sources told IANS adding that the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was also in the meeting.

The officials of the special cell of Delhi Police will be apprising the anti-terror squad teams regarding the recent terror module busted by them.

Earlier in the day, it was officially learnt that the meeting was expected to focus on the joint raids and better coordination on the ground to avert any terror activity.

On Tuesday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had busted a Pakistan-backed terror module and arrested six persons, including two — Zeeshan and Javed — who were trained in Pakistan.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had trained the two terrorists to blow bridges and railway tracks in order to cause mass casualties in India.

The interrogation of the terror suspects has revealed that the duo was also asked to acquire the details of the timings and route of the trains with more passengers so that the blast results in a high number of casualties.

A total of 1.5 kg of RDX was found in terrorists’ possession when they were caught by the Special Cell earlier this week. Sources said this amount of RDX was enough to cause large-scale destruction.