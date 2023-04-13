High court orders suspension of Chhindwara SP

Taking strong exception to non serving of warrants despite court orders, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the suspension of Chhindwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinayak Verma.

According to information, the double bench of MP Chief Justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra has directed MP Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena yesterday to suspend Vinayak Verma.

The court has expressed strong displeasure over the SP’s failure to carry out court orders despite repeated notices.

The case pertains to serving warrants in a land acquisition matter where adequate compensation was not paid.