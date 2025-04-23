High Court of J&K and Ladakh pays homage to Pahalgam terror victims

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh, during a condolence meeting held on Wednesday at the Srinagar Wing to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, termed the killing of innocent terrorists “inhumane and cruel”.

The legal fraternity stood together in this hour of grief to show unwavering solidarity with the victims and their families.

Advertisement

The condolence meeting was attended by judges of the high court, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

Advertisement

Besides, the deputy solicitor general of India, senior additional advocate generals, senior designated advocates, president of J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar, members of the Bar, officers and officials of the Registry and court staff also attended the meet.

The gathering observed two-minute silence to pay heartfelt tribute to those who lost their precious lives to the act of terrorism at Pahalgam. They strongly condemned the barbaric act terming it inhumane and cruel.

Meanwhile, joining the nationwide condemnation of the incident, a meeting was convened in the Office of the Advocate General. The participants of During the meeting expressed deep anguish and sorrow over the heinous act perpetrated by the terrorists. They unanimously resolved that such acts of inhuman violence should be condemned unequivocally and collectively.

An appeal was made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, civil society, members of the Bar and Bench and all conscientious citizens to stand united in this hour of grief and express their unwavering commitment against terrorism in all its forms.