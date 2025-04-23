High alert in UP after Pahalgam terror attack, vigil increased on Nepal border at bus & railway stations

Security vigilance has been increased in Uttar Pradesh after the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to remain on alert.

All the districts have been asked to monitor for the suspects. Besides, vigilance at major religious places, tourist centres, railway stations, bus bases, and airports has been increased.

Advertisement

Important guidelines in this regard were issued in the meeting of senior officials headed by UP DGP Prashant Kumar on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

At the same time, vigil has also been increased on the Nepal border.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated it was a cowardly act. He expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this incident and wrote on the social media platform that he prayed for blessings for the deceased and a quick recovery for the injured.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that horrific pictures of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam were heartbreaking, and this attack is condemnable from every point of view.

He said that the best medical services of the country should be ensured immediately for the early treatment of the injured. The Central Government first needs to ensure a secure environment, only then can the lives of local residents and tourists be safe.