High alert at Taj Mahal following bomb threat through email

A high alert was sounded at the Taj Mahal here on Tuesday after the Tourism Department received a threat email against the seventh-century monument.

The threat mail received by the Tourism Department read: ‘A bomb has been planted in the Taj Mahal which will explode at nine in the morning.’

Soon after the threatening message was received, the security on the Taj Mahal campus has been enhanced. CISF and ASI personnel are scanning the entire campus. There were around 1,000 tourists inside the Taj when the threat email was received.

Officials said the dog and bomb squad have been searching since 1 pm. However, nothing suspicious has been found on the premises so far.

DCP City Suraj Rai said a threatening e-mail has been received and an investigation is underway. “It is being ascertained who sent the email and from where. There is already security around the Taj Mahal. It has been further strengthened. Checking is being done. No suspicious object of any kind has been found so far,” he said.