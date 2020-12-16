Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has stressed for implementation of the comprehensive plan for the preservation and restoration of the Mubarak Mandi (palace complex) here and other heritage sites and places of historical importance.

Sinha visited the Mubarak Mandi complex and took a first-hand appraisal of the status of conservation and restoration works being undertaken at the heritage complex.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Raghvendra Singh, Secretary/CEO Development of Museums, Ministry of Culture, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary.

The Lt Governor took an extensive tour of various segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing restoration and renovation works of the heritage complex.

Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Deepika Sharma informed the Lt Governor about the status of ongoing restoration work, besides several other important issues pertaining to the restoration of Dogra Art Museum, preservation of historical records, and important components.

Later, a high-level meeting was held at Raj Bhavan to discuss the restoration, preservation, and conservation of Mubarak Mandi Jammu.

A comprehensive plan for the preservation and restoration of heritage sites and places of historical importance has already been given in-principle approval during the first meeting of the National Implementation Committee (NIC) for commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, chaired by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. Mubarak Mandi Jammu, Shergarhi in Srinagar, both cultural heritages will be taken up for comprehensive conservation and restoration.

The Lt Governor asked Secretary Culture, Government of India, to send a team of experts from the Ministry of Culture in the next 10 days, so that a Comprehensive Master Plan for Conservation and Restoration, including lighting system, could be prepared for the heritage site.

The Lt Governor observed that some piecemeal restoration work has been done at Mubarak Mandi but this architectural heritage requires a comprehensive plan involving experts, conservationists, and round-the-clock monitoring to restore its glory in a time-bound manner.

It was informed that the lighting experts working in the cultural heritage sector will also visit Mubarak Mandi soon to prepare and execute a comprehensive plan for facade illumination. This will enhance the heritage character of Mubarak Mandi through world-class architectural lighting illumination to produce a brilliant aesthetic and extraordinary look at these historic buildings.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment towards conservation and protection of the rich culture and heritage of J&K, the Lt Governor observed that the Government is putting untiring efforts for restoration of places of historical importance and has fast-tracked the work on the areas that need immediate attention in order to preserve the glory of our rich heritage.