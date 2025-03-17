Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna carved his path through struggles: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a tribute meeting at Yojana Bhawan to mark the death anniversary of former state Chief Minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on Monday.

He honoured Bahuguna’s legacy by offering floral tributes to his statue here.

Reflecting on his contributions, the CM described Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna as a senior politician and a dedicated freedom fighter who carved his path through relentless struggles. He highlighted Bahuguna’s unwavering commitment to democratic values, integrity, and transparency throughout his long political career.

CM Adityanath noted that Bahuguna ji’s vision and action plan, implemented between 1973 and 1975 to drive Uttar Pradesh’s development, continues to serve as a guiding light. He also acknowledged Bahuguna’s significant contributions as a Union Minister, where he shouldered various key responsibilities.

The CM remarked that Prayagraj is a testament to Bahuguna’s dedication and ‘Karmasadhana, ‘ a symbol of his tireless efforts in advancing India’s freedom movement. “Although he passed away on March 17, 1989, his legacy endures, inspiring various facets of public life.”

On the solemn occasion, the CM extended his heartfelt tributes on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and its people, honouring the memory of the former Chief Minister.