Hemant Soren leads high-stakes investment tour to Spain and Sweden

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to embark on a high-level official tour of Spain and Sweden from April 19 to April 27, aiming to boost industrial and energy investments in the resource-rich but development-hungry state.

Accompanied by a delegation of top bureaucrats and advisers, including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, and Industry Secretary Arva Rajkamal, the visit underscores Jharkhand’s intent to position itself as a serious destination for global investors. MLA Kalpana Soren, also part of the team, adds a political dimension that has sparked debate back home.

Advertisement

The itinerary includes meetings with key stakeholders across sectors such as steel, mining, clean energy, and infrastructure in Madrid, Barcelona, and Gothenburg. The team will present Jharkhand’s industrial roadmap, investor-friendly policies, and upcoming mining licence auctions in a series of B2B meetings and trade forums.

Advertisement

According to official sources, the trip is part of a broader strategy to attract high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI) in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, and infrastructure development. With global companies like Tata Steel, NTPC, Vedanta, Adani Power, and Linde already present in the state, the government hopes to scale up international engagement and unlock the next phase of industrial growth.

However, the opposition isn’t buying the narrative. The BJP, in particular, has come out strongly against the trip, calling it a “tourism exercise disguised as diplomacy.” State BJP president Babulal Marandi raised questions over the conspicuous absence of the Industry Minister from the delegation, calling it a lapse that undermines the seriousness of the visit. The inclusion of Kalpana Soren, the Chief Minister’s wife and a first-time legislator, has also drawn sharp criticism, with BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo alleging that the tour appears more like a personal vacation funded by public money.

Critics have also cast doubt on the selection of Spain and Sweden as investment destinations, pointing out that both countries are currently grappling with their own economic challenges—Spain with high youth unemployment and Sweden with inflationary pressures. Some leaders from the opposition have argued that the government would have done better to focus on regions with stronger outbound investment records in heavy industries and manufacturing.

Despite the growing chorus of skepticism, the state government remains optimistic. Officials maintain that Jharkhand, with its abundant natural resources and evolving policy environment, has the potential to attract significant international attention. They believe that this trip could lay the groundwork for new industrial partnerships, clean energy collaborations, and enhanced infrastructure development.