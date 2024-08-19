Hema Committee report reveals shocking details of sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry

The Justice Hema Committee report, which was made public on Monday afternoon, reveals shocking and harrowing details of sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

The report reveals distressing details about harassment,casting couch,lack of privacy for women and power groups determining roles in Malayalam film.

The report says that the casting couch remains a significant issue in the Malayalam film industry,leading to exploitation of women.Several women actors gave statements that they were asked to make compromises for getting opportunities in movies.

The report highlights that women are unsafe, especially when working alone in the shooting sets. Many have shared with the Committee that they only feel secure at work when accompanied by a parent or close relative due to frequent sexual advances they face.

The report further reveals the existence of an all male power involving 15 big shots, including directors, producers and actors. The power group determines who should remain in the industry and who should be cast in films, the report says.

The report says that directors and producers often pressure women in cinema into exploitative situations.Women agreed to their terms are referred to by code names- ‘cooperating artists.’

The report also states about a woman acor who was abused by an actor.The victim revealed that she had to play the role of his wife the very next day.

“On the next day onwards, she had to work, with the same man as husband and wife, hugging each other. That was terrible because of what was done to her during the shooting, her resentment and hatred reflected on her face, during shooting.17 retakes had to be taken for just one shot,” the report says.

The report says the victims of harassment hesitated to approach the police due to fear of their lives. “If one complains, the consequences will be severe…., they will be silenced,” the report says.

According to the report, junior artists are told that they will be given a chance in cinema if they comply with the demands for sex.They are told that they will have to adjust and compromise if they want to come into the film industry.

The Malayalam film industry is heavily influenced by criminals and misogynists, the report says.

“It is brought to the notice of the Committee that a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema referred to the powerful lobby which exists in film industry as a ‘mafia’, since they could do anything in cinema, according to their whims and fancies and even ban very prominent directors, producers, actors or any other person even though such ban is illegal and unauthorised,” the report says.

The Hema Committee report was released on Monday afternoon, after a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by actor Renjini against the single bench order upholding the State Information Commission’s order to make public the Hema Committee report, after removing some parts in it.