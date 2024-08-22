Hema Committee report: Congress to resist cinema conclave

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan warned that if a cinema conclave is held in connection with the issues thrown up by the Hema Committee report, where the victims are made to sit alongside the alleged sexual perpetrators, the UDF would resist it with agitations.

“We cannot agree with the move to hold a conclave where the victims are made to sit alongside the hunters. Congress and the UDF will strongly resist it,” he said.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Satheesan said the chief minister by hiding the Hema Committee report for more than four years has committed a criminal offence. The government’s move to conduct a cinema conclave in connection with the Hema Committee report is against womanhood. Everybody should come forward to protect the dignity of women.

Satheesan said in view of the allegations it should be inquired whether State Minister Ganesh Kumar has any role in the issue. “We do not see it as a political issue, but as an issue related to the dignity of women,” he said.

Meanwhile, actor Parvathy Thiruvoth urged the state government to take timely appropriate measures, especially on alleged abuse cases against minors cited in the report. If the government doesn’t take necessary action, despite such a damning report, it will be damaging to it, she said.

In this connection, the Kerala Women’s Commission clarified that cases cannot be registered suo motu based on the Hema Committee report. Commission Chairperson P Sathi Devi said complaints from victims are necessary for police to register cases.