In the wake of flash floods and cloudbursts in Himachal and Uttarakhand, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party workers to help the affected people in the respective states.

He tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand in this difficult time. I appeal to Congress workers in all affected areas to lend a helping hand. Please stay safe.”

The Central government on Monday deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh led to flash floods in upper Dharamsala in Kangra district, washing away parked cars and partially damaging houses.

Meanwhile, two persons have been reported missing after heavy rain in the district.

Both PM Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah have assured all necessary help to the states. Modi said the flood situation is being closely monitored.

Reviewing the ground situation in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on the phone, assuring him that an NDRF team will be deployed to handle any exigency.

…With IANS input