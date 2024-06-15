‘Hello from the Melodi team’: Georgia Meloni’s post with Modi breaks the internet

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni on Saturday posted a video with PM Narendra Modi on her ‘X’ account with a special mention of the viral social media hastag #Melodi.

In the post, Meloni says “Hello from the Melodi team” as Modi laughs loudly. The Italian PM also captioned the post, “Hi friends, from #Melodi.”

The video posted on ‘X’ broke the internet and garnered over 2.6 million views in less than two hours. At the time of writing the article, the post had 127k likes, 33 k retweets and 9.7 k comments.

Watch the viral Melodi video below:

Modi visited Italy’s Apulia to attend the G7 Summit on Meloni’s invitation.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart and several other head of states, including US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister also shared highlights of his Italy visit on his social media handle and said, “An important G7 Summit, where I presented India’s perspective at the world stage.”

After his meeting with Biden, Modi has said that India and the USA will keep working together to further global good.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet POTUS Joe Biden. India and the USA will keep working together to further global good,” the PM posted on X along with pictures of his meeting with the US President.

Earlier today, Modi arrived in New Delhi after attending the G7 Summit in Italy.