Heavy rains lash Kerala: 11 dead, widespread damage across the state

As Kerala reels under relentless heavy rainfall and high-speed winds, 11 people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents across the state over the past four days.

On Monday, an 18-year-old girl, Nithya from Pallathuruthy in Alappuzha, died when a small roadside eatery collapsed on her at Alappuzha beach.

She and a friend had taken shelter under the structure during heavy rain and squally winds when it gave way. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved. Her friend, who sustained serious injuries, remains hospitalized.

On Sunday alone, seven people died in separate rain-related incidents. Two boys, Nidhin (14) and Ebin (10), sons of Biju from Kodancherry in Kozhikode, were electrocuted after a snapped live wire fell into a river while they were fishing. In another incident, Pavithran, a motorcyclist from Villyappally in Kozhikode, died after a tree fell on him.

In Palakkad, Mubin (25), son of Muralidharan, went missing after being swept away by a stream in Kayiliyad, Chalavara village near Ottappalam, while another person drowned in a separate incident. Pradeep, from Kottikkal near Kodungallur, drowned after his boat capsized in a river.

Road transport has been disrupted in many areas due to uprooted trees, while train services were also affected. A tree fell on the Thrissur–Guruvayoor railway track, halting train operations. In Thiruvalla’s Kuttappuzha, a massive teak tree crashed onto a moving train, causing further delays.

Numerous homes have suffered partial or complete destruction. Walls collapsed and houses crumbled in Eyyanakallu and Rajagiri in Cherupuzha Panchayat (Kannur).

In Thalavady, Alappuzha, strong winds damaged many structures. In Channanikkad, a jackfruit tree fell on the roof of Rajesh’s house, while in Edathua Panchayat, a whirlwind blew off the top of Kumaran’s house.

In Palakkad, four houses were destroyed and 40 others damaged since Saturday afternoon. At Kulukkallur in Pattambi taluk, 14 houses were damaged; Koppam reported 11 damaged homes. In Palakkayam village (Mannarkkad taluk), one house was damaged, while Agali village (Attappady taluk) saw two homes affected.

In Alappuzha district, 29 houses have been destroyed over the past two days. Sea erosion has intensified along Punnapra, Thrikkunnapuzha, and Valanjavazhi, with the seawall at Punnapra collapsing. Waterlogging has impacted areas near national highway construction sites.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Alerts for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur on May 27, and for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on May 28. Thunderstorms accompanied by winds of up to 60 kmph are also expected.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coastlines due to rough conditions and high waves.

Authorities have warned of potential landslides, especially in hilly areas. A minor landslide was reported at Elstone Estate in Wayanad.

The ongoing weather pattern continues to cause extensive damage, prompting state and district administrations to remain on high alert.