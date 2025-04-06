Heat wave alert in Delhi, IMD forecasts high temperatures

Delhi woke up to a sunny morning on Sunday as temperatures reached 38.2°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 18.5°C.

As per IMD, the week will begin with mostly clear skies and high temperatures. On April 8, the temperature is expected to remain steady at 41°C.

Advertisement

A gradual dip is likely in the following days, with the mercury falling to 40°C on April 9, 39°C on April 10, and further to 38°C on April 11 and 12. Skies will turn partly cloudy between April 10 and 11 but are expected to clear again by April 12, IMD continued.

Advertisement

Despite the slight drop, the weather will continue to feel very hot. The IMD has advised residents to take precautions, stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and avoid direct sun exposure whenever possible.

In a bit of relief, Delhi’s air quality has improved slightly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 209. However, pollution remains a health concern, necessitating awareness and precautions.

With rising temperatures and moderate air quality, residents are urged to prioritize their health, stay cool, and limit outdoor activity.