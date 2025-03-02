Health with Jan Aushadhi: Heritage walks spread the message across India

The second day of 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 titled “Jan Aushadhi – Virasat Ke Saath” kicked off with an early morning gathering at the heritage sites of 25 different monuments across the country.

A heritage walk was also organised at Hauz Khas in New Delhi with Chief Executive Officer of PMBI Ravi Dadhich leading the walk along with other officials and kendra owners on the morning of 2nd March.

The term ‘Heritage’ has a connotation of tradition and culture which has existed for a long time. In the same manner, senior citizens of the country have kept traditions and cultures alive. To take care of the senior citizens and keep the traditions and cultures of the country intact, health camps were organised at Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country at 500 different locations.

A wide range of medical tests were conducted at these health camps including blood pressure check, sugar level check-up, free doctor consultation etc to spread awareness about the importance of health and Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

Presently, more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country covering all the districts of the country. Under the scheme, the Government has set a target to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by 31st March, 2027 across the country.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 7th of March is celebrated every year as “Jan Aushadhi Diwas” with a view to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote generic medicines. As in earlier years, week-long events have been planned at various locations across the country from the 1st to the 7th of March 2025.