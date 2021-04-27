The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has tested positive with the Covid-19, sources informed The Statesman.

Bhushan, who has been a face of Covid-19 press briefing every week was not present in the briefing held on Monday. Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal doubled up for him in the briefing held.

Bhushan, who is a senior IAS officer from the 1987 batch Bihar cadre was deputed as the new health secretary in July 2020.

He replaced former health secretary Preeti Sudan last year during the first wave of the novel coronavirus.

Before deputation to the secretary post in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bhushan was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty in the ministry in April 2020.

Previously, Bhushan served as the secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development.