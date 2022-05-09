Health must be made accessible, affordable and patient-friendly: Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya today expressed the government’s resolve to make health ”accessible, affordable and patient-friendly”

”Our efforts need to be in the direction of advancement of the nation. The nation should always come first,” he said inaugurating the new state of the art multi-speciality Outpatient and Inpatient (OPD/IPD) blocks at the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and the associated hospital in New Delhi.

The new IPD Block will increase the bed strength of LHMC from 877 to more than 1000 beds. The IPD Block houses an additional highly sophisticated CT scanner. The new multi-speciality OPD Block has additional facilities for holistic health care including all medical and surgical specialities, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy and Homeopathy.

Mandaviya said the country has moved away from a “token” toward a “total” approach. “Today, under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the goal of the central government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. Along with reducing the cost of treatment of the poor, efforts are also being made to rapidly increase the number of doctors. We need to think holistically and make the roadmap for the long-term,” he said.

This year, when the country was celebrating ”Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the whole nation needed to work together with a vision of how India’s health infrastructure would be when it would complete 100 years of independence, the minister said.

He further stated that states play a very crucial role in the implementation of any programme made by the centre. At the recent ”Swasthya Chintan Shivir” held at Kevadia in Gujarat, all state health ministers shared their best practices, he noted.

Mandaviya said that ”Jan Bhagidari” was very important for the implementation of any action plan, programme, or scheme made by the centre. “Making health accessible, affordable and patient-friendly is very important,” he observed.