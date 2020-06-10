The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order to all Health Care Organizations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS after reviewing the representations from CGHS beneficiaries regarding the difficulties in availing of treatment facilities at private hospitals / Diagnostic Centres empanelled under CGHS.

As per the Ministry order, all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID-Hospitals by State Governments, shall provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per the CGHS norms, for all COVID related treatments.

Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID Hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities/ admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms, for all other treatments.

Action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines.

