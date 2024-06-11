Health Ministry plays crucial role in nation’s progress: J P Nadda

Newly-appointed Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare plays a crucial role in the nation’s progress and the well-being of the people of the country.

He made the statement after taking charge of his ministry.

In a post on ‘X’, Nadda wrote, “Honoured to take charge as Minister of Health and family Welfare under the esteemed guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

Stating that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare plays a crucial role in the nation’s progress and the well-being of its people, he said, “As the backbone of the country, the health sector not only promotes public health but also stands as a strong force in addressing and overcoming health challenges.”

“Presently, India’s healthcare system is recognised globally for its excellence, boasting affordable and advanced infrastructure. This transformation has positioned India as a prominent destination for medical tourism worldwide,” the minister added.

It may be mentioned that he held the position of Union Health Minister from November 2014 to May 2019.

Nadda also took the charge of Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

In another post, he said, “The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers plays a pivotal role in driving the nation towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. It ensures the steady supply, accessibility, and affordability of crucial chemicals and fertilizers essential for agriculture, industry, and healthcare sectors.”

“It is an honor for me to assume the charge as the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers under the esteemed guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

Nadda also is the national president of the BJP and a Rajya Sabha member. He entered politics in 1975. During the Lok Sabha polls in 1989, he was assigned a major responsibility as election in-charge of the BJP’s youth wing.

Later, he fought Assembly elections from his home state Himachal Pradesh and won three times. He was a Cabinet minister in Himachal Pradesh. He also shouldered the responsibilities of BJP National General Secretary and Member Secretary of BJP Parliamentary Board.