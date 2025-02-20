Health ministry launches campaign for early detection of NCDs

The Ministry of Health on Thursday launched an intensified special screening campaign for early detection and timely intervention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The ministry launched the campaign while taking note of the escalating burden of NCDs in the country. It aims to achieve 100 per cent screening of all individuals aged 30 years and above for prevalent NCDs, including diabetes, hypertension, and three common cancers— oral, breast, and cervical.

Advertisement

The campaign will be executed across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and various healthcare facilities nationwide, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

Advertisement

During the campaign which will continue till March 31, trained ASHAs, ANMs, and frontline workers will conduct community visits to ensure maximum screening coverage, reaching individuals in their homes.

States and Union territories (UTs) will guarantee the availability of essential medical supplies, including BP monitors, glucometers, and necessary medications at all healthcare centers, as per the Ministry.

Among others, data on screening, treatment, and follow-ups will be uploaded daily on the NP-NCD Portal, ensuring transparency and accountability. Nodal officers will be appointed at facility, block, district, and state levels to facilitate seamless execution of the campaign, it said.

“The campaign aims to ensure early detection and timely intervention for NCDs. By establishing structured treatment and follow-up protocols, it seeks to reduce complications associated with NCDs. The initiative is expected to lower healthcare costs and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals across the nation,” the Ministry said.

The government is steadfast in its commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare and ensuring universal access to quality health services under the Ayushman Bharat initiative, it said.

This special drive marks a significant step toward a healthier and NCD-free India, empowering citizens to take charge of their health and well-being, it added.