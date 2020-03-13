Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday confirmed 81 positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national.

The ministry added that a further 4,000 potential cases had been identified through contract tracing and were being tracked.

Of the 81 confirmed cases, 3 from Kerala were treated and discharged. In addition, 7 more from Safdarjung hospital have also recovered.

Officials from multiple central ministries, including Home, Civil Aviation and Health led by Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, addressed reporters in the national capital and cautioned against panicking, saying the outbreak was “not a health emergency”.

Health Ministry official Anil Malik informed that Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses/trains will remain suspended till April 15. Along Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals, visa-free entry will continue, the official added.

Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

Agarwal said 124 evacuees from Japan and 112 evacuees from China would be discharged from today onwards after having tested negative for Coronavirus in second round of test.

The ministry has also warned of action if masks are sold at exorbitant prices. “If need be we will take drastic action on abnormal increase in price of masks,” Agarwal said.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution has declared masks (2-ply and 3-ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and sanitizers as Essential Commodities temporarily in view of the current Coronavirus situation.

On invocation of the Epidemic Act by the Centre, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said: “It is important to understand that it is not a health emergency. We are trying to support initiative taken by the state in terms of managing the situation.”

India reported its first Coronavirus casualty on Thursday after the Health Ministry said a 76-year-old man, who died on his way from Hyderabad to his hometown Kalaburagi on Tuesday, has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.