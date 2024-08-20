Health Ministry asks for enhancing security in all central hospitals

The Union Health Ministry has asked all the Central government hospitals, institutes and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for enhancing security to ensure safety of healthcare professionals.

The direction of the Minister comes amid the ongoing doctors protest seeking justice for the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata recently and the Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals to ensure their safety.

In a note addressed to the Head of all Central government hospitals, AIIMS, among others on Mony, the Ministry said, “It has been evidenced for a long time that Government hospitals are more permeable to public compared to private facilities, making it easier for unauthorized individuals to enter freely. While accessibility is important for providing care, it can also pose security risks. Hospitals sometimes become targetted by acts of violence, including assault on staff, which can be related to disputes, dissatisfaction with medical care, or external criminal activities.”

“Ensuring safety of healthcare professionals is vital. Violence or harassment against staff can disrupt operations and affect quality of care provided to patients. Patient rush increases potential for conflicts and security breaches. Addressing these concerns requires a comprehensive approach to security that balances accessibility with effective measures to protect patients, staff and integrity of the facility,” it said.

Citing these challenges in ensuring security in government hospitals, the Ministry has directed proper display of relevant penal provisions of the State legislation to prevent violence against health care workers in Hospital premises.

“Sufficient number of high-resolution CCTV cameras to be installed at strategic locations including entrances, exits, corridors, dark spots and sensitive areas. A control room should be setup in the Institute for quick response to an emergent situation. In the Control Room one admin staff should always be stationed along with security persons,” it said.

The Ministry also instructed employment of adequate number of well trained security guards for proper monitoring/patrolling/surveillance of the premises.

“Entry and exist should be strictly monitored to allow entry to authorized. personnel only. Identification badges for staff, patients, and visitors may be issued for easy identification. of authorized personnel. Display of I Card by all Hospital Staff while on duty be made mandatory. Appropriate arrangements be made to ensure that all visitors are monitored,” it said.

Instructing comprehensive plans may be drawn for tackling various types of emergencies, the Ministry said, “These Plans should be regularly updated and rehearsed including conduct of periodic mock drills to train staff and security personnel for effective responses in emergency scenarios.”

Besides this, all hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, and administrative personnel should be trained in recognizing and responding to security threats. They should equipped with appropriate skills to handle emergency situations effectively.

The Ministry said dark spots in the campus should be mapped and adequate lighting in the premises should be ensured particularly in the duty areas of the lady health care staff, parking lots, entryways, etc.

Among others, adequate number of well secured duty rooms with basic amenities should be provided for female health professionals.

“Deployment of lady health professionals at night should be preferably done in more than one number They should be escorted in premises while on duty and proper arrangement of secured transport should be made for them for any movement at night,” the Ministry said.