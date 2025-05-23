Health Dept monitoring COVID-19 situation, no cause for worry: Haryana Minister

In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country, the Haryana Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and is taking all necessary steps to ensure public safety and preparedness.

Haryana currently has four active COVID-19 cases — two in Gurugram and two in Faridabad — with no international travel history. All four cases, including two female patients, are mild in nature and are currently under home quarantine. There has been no requirement for hospitalisation, and all patients are under regular medical supervision.

Notably, all four individuals were previously vaccinated against Covid-19, which has helped keep symptoms minimal. A person from the Gurugram district who was earlier detected with the virus has already recovered.

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao said, “There is no need to panic. This variant is mild and manageable, and we are following all advisories issued by the Government of India from time to time. Citizens are advised to remain calm and continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour. ”

The minister said to ensure readiness, civil surgeons across the state have been directed to maintain logistics and treatment facilities. She said the Haryana Government continues to prioritise the health and safety of its citizens.

While Covid-19 is now considered another type of viral infection, basic precautions such as hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are still encouraged.