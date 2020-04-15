Some local residents attacked a team of the health department in the Nagfani area of Moradabad on Wednesday afternoon in which a doctor and another person sustained injuries.

The team of health department had gone to Nagfani area to take away all those persons with contact history of a Corona positive patient who had passed away on Tuesday to quarantine them. But the agitated residents attacked the team, damaged two vehicles and injured Dr AC Aggarwal and a health worker who were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

District Magistrate of Moradabad Rakesh Kumar Singh, SSP Amit Pathak, SP (city) Amit Kumar rushed to the spot with heavy force after receiving information about the attack. To control the situation there, police had to use mild force following which 10 persons were arrested for attacking the team. The incident took place near a masjid.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest and said that others involved in the attack are being identified. Strict action would be taken against them, he asserted and told that the team had gone to take away relatives and others who had come in contact with a person who died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Heavy force has been deployed in the area and the officials have appealed to the people to remain in their houses and co-operate with the administration in view of the ongoing crisis.