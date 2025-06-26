‘He looks more Pakistani than Indian’: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Indian-origin New York Mayor nominee Zohran Mamdani

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday sparked a fresh controversy with her remarks about Zohran Mamdani, an Indian-origin US politician who recently won the primary to become the Democratic nominee for New York Mayor.

After his victory in the party’s primary against his rival, Andrew Cuomo, Ranaut said that Zohran Mamdani sounds more Pakistani than Indian. Questioning his bloodline and Hindu identity, Kangana also alleged that the Democratic New York Mayor nominee hates Hinduism.

Advertisement

“His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in Newyork, she married Mehmood Mamdani ( Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian ….. whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It’s the same story everywhere. On a different note met Mira ji on a couple of occasions. Congratulations to the parents,” said the BJP MP’s post on X.

Advertisement

Mamdani defeated Cuomo in the Democratic Party’s primary to become its official nominee for the New York Mayor elections in November later this year. If elected, he will become the first Muslim and Indian-American to lead the largest US city.

However, his victory in the primary and the fact that he may emerge victorious in the November elections, given that the city has been a Democratic stronghold, has made him the target of the right wing in his country of origin.

Several right-wing social media accounts have been sharing old videos of him protesting against the BJP-led Narendra Modi government in India.

“NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani once led a mob of protestors in Times Square, calling Hindus bastards and heaping abuses upon Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Hindus. A true scumbag,” wrote Rishi Bagree, who has Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrashekar among his nearly five lakh followers.

But Mamdani led a wonderful social media campaign to deliver the stunning political upset. He ran an incredibly energetic and grassroots campaign – from using Amitabh Bachchan dialogues to connect with Indian-origin voters to announcing free public buses, universal childcare, freezing rent in subsidised units, and city-run grocery stores.

“Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani and his thousands of grassroots supporters for their extraordinary campaign. You took on the political, economic, and media Establishment- and you beat them. Now it’s on to victory in the general election,” said Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Former US President Bill Clinton also praised his campaign and wished him success in the November elections.

“Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani on your victory in yesterday’s (Tuesday) primary election and a well-run campaign. I’m wishing you much success in November and beyond as you work to bring New Yorkers together to tackle the city’s challenges and shape a stronger, fairer future,” said Clinton.