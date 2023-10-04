He asked questions to PM Modi: AAP after ED raids on its MP Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday lambasted the Narendra Modi government after central probe agency Enforcement Directorate or ED’s raids on its senior leader and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AAP leader and Delhi Health and Urban Development Minister, Sourabh Bharadwaj said that the ED raid is a desperate attempt by the Modi government as it has sensed defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Over a thousand raids have been conducted so far but they have not found a single penny. They have not found any incriminating evidence because there was no scam in the Delhi liquor policy,” Bhardwaj told reporters.

“They won’t find anything from Sanjay Singh’s residence in this raid as well. The BJP knows it won’t win the next elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows time has come to go. So these raids are being carried out in desperation. They are thinking they can find something that can help them return to power. But that won’t happen,” he added.

Advertisement

Earlier Today, officials of the ED reached Sanjay Singh’s residence to conduct raids in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

The ED claims that it was Sanjay Singh, who introduced jailed former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to the liquor trader Dinesh Arora. Dinesh Arora was one of the key accused in the case but pardoned by the high court after he turned a police witness.

Earlier in April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also questioned by the central probe agency for nine hours in connection with the same case. Last week, a CBI inquiry was also initiated against CM Kejriwal over alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of his new official Civil Lines residence.