HD Kumaraswamy health update: What happened to Ex Karnataka CM?

Around 3.40 a.m. on August 30, the JD(S) leader reached Apollo Specialty Hospital in Jayanagar, citing feelings of debilitation and unease in his limbs. Janata Dal (Secular) politician and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, was hospitalized on Wednesday morning due to feelings of debilitation and unease.

“He was brought in around 3:40 a.m. today experiencing weakness and discomfort, and he was promptly assessed. The treatment was initiated, and he has shown a positive response,” stated Dr. Govindaiah Yatheesh, Vice President and Unit Head.

“Mr. HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has been admitted to Apollo Speciality Hospital in Jayanagar under the supervision of Dr. P Satishchandra and his team,” the press release added.

Dr. Satishchandra emphasized that the initial hour holds utmost significance. This period is often referred to as the “golden hour,” as it offers stroke patients a favorable probability of survival and the potential to avert enduring brain impairment.

If medical intervention is administered within the initial 60 minutes of symptom onset, it can greatly impact outcomes. Following a two to three-day observation period, Mr. Kumaraswamy could resume his regular routines, according to the doctor.

Previously, Kumaraswamy had undergone cardiac surgery. He was also busy overseeing the creation of a film featuring his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, in the lead role.

The movie, unveiled a few weeks ago, was not his only focus; he was purportedly engaged in additional party-related tasks. Nonetheless, the hospital administration assured that they would furnish additional updates regarding his health status.

“We are committed to keeping everyone informed about his well-being and any progress that occurs. During this time, let us collectively extend our positive thoughts and well wishes for his speedy recuperation.” The hospital management conveyed.